Z-Lite 114-3-SAC Melrose 3 Light Island/Billiard Chandelier with Stepped Antique Copper Metal Shade Golden Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Z-Lite 114-3-SAC Melrose 3 Light Island/Billiard Chandelier with Stepped Antique Copper Metal Shade This contemporary three light fixture will complement any decor from traditional living spaces to modern game rooms. Paired with Stepped Antique Copper metal shades this fixture exudes a timeless class perfect for all of your lighting needs. Features:Designed to cast light in a downward directionCUL rated for dry locationsRequires (3) 150 watt Medium (E26) base bulb (not included)Dimensions:Height: 14.75" Depth: 15.75" Width: 59.75"Product Weight: 13.65 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 3Total Max Wattage: 450Watts Per Bulb: 150 Golden Bronze