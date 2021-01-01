From elk home
Elk Home 114-111 Metal Cloud 71"H X 15"W X 40"L Bookcase Antique Gold Leaf / Mirror Indoor Furniture Storage Shelving
Advertisement
Elk Home 114-111 Metal Cloud 71"H X 15"W X 40"L Bookcase The undulating form of this bookcase is inspired by the delicate details of rococo architecture. The sturdy metal frame and beveled mirror shelves give the piece presence in a space without feeling heavy or visually overwhelming. The metallic leaf finish also helps this piece stand out in a crowd.Features:Pairs well with 114-114,114-116, 114-118Ships in 2 cartonsHandcrafted Shelving Antique Gold Leaf / Mirror