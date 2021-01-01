From meyda tiffany
Meyda Tiffany 113621 22" W Elk At Dusk Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Black / Silver Mica Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Advertisement
Meyda Tiffany 113621 22" W Elk At Dusk Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Capture radiant class with the 22" Width Elk At Dusk Flushmount by Meyda Tiffany. Do something nice for him / her with this marvelous flushmount utilizing 100 watts per bulb. Features: Meyda Tiffany 113621 Indoor Flushmount Ceiling FixtureCustom Crafted In Yorkville, New York Please Allow 30 DaysSpecifications: Number of Bulbs: 4Bulb Base: MediumBulb Type: Incandescent or FluorescentWatts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 400Height: 8"Width: 22"Light Direction: Ambient Lighting Flush Mount Black / Silver Mica