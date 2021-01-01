From maxim
Maxim 11327 Hollow 5 Light 22-1/2" Wide Chandelier with Glass Bell Shades Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Maxim 11327 Hollow 5 Light 22-1/2" Wide Chandelier with Glass Bell Shades Crisp and clean define this new collection with Polished Chrome frames and Clear, prismatic shades. The geometric pattern of the glass diffuses the glare while providing ample light.FeaturesConstructed from steelComes with glass bell shadesRequires (5) 60 watt max medium (E26) bulbsCapable of being dimmed Rated for dry locationsCovered under a manufacturer 1 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 9-3/4"Minimum Height: 12-1/2"Maximum Height: 48-1/2"Width: 22-1/2"Product Weight: 12.5 lbsWire Length: 120"Shade Height: 4-1/2"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 5Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 300 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Polished Chrome