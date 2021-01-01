From meyda tiffany
Meyda Tiffany 113223 12" Square Stillwater Dragonfly Post Mount Beige Natural Copper Outdoor Lighting Post Lights Single Head Post Lights
Meyda Tiffany 113223 12" Square Stillwater Dragonfly Post Mount Brilliant and sophisticated, the 12" Square Stillwater Dragonfly Post Mount by Meyda Tiffany is a great choice to augment your design. Decorate your home with this stylish post mount featuring 100 watts per bulb and a lantern shaped shade.Features:Meyda Tiffany 113223 Post LightHandmade in the USACustom Crafted In Yorkville, New York Please Allow 30 DaysSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: MediumWatts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 100Height: 12"Width: 17"Light Direction: Ambient LightingUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Wet Location Single Head Post Lights Beige Natural Copper