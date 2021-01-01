Elegant Lighting 1131D36 Brooklyn 36" Wide 15 Light Chandelier Mocha Brown Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Elegant Lighting 1131D36 Brooklyn 36" Wide 15 Light Chandelier A shimmering veil of ball chain adds a layer of mystery to this creation. Polished crystal hangs gracefully from matte natural iron arms to add a flare of softness to this industrial piece.Features:The Urban Classic collection combines classic and contemporary elements with eye-catching resultsCoordinates with other products from the Brooklyn seriesThis light fixture includes Royal Cut crystal accents to catch and reflect light in beautiful waysSimple yet elegant design that complements any setting with a clean and stylish lookConstructed using only high quality materials to ensure your product is built to lastElegant Lighting products come with a one year limited warrantyLamping Technologies:Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration.Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Crystal Type: Royal CutDimmable: YesHeight: 30.5Material: BrassNumber of Bulbs: 15Product Weight: 46UL Rating: Dry LocationVoltage: 110, 125Wattage: 900Watts Per Bulb: 60Width: 36Product Variations:1131D22: Brooklyn 22" Wide 6 Light Chandelier1131D31: Brooklyn 31.5" Wide 12 Light Chandelier1131D36 (This Model): Brooklyn 36" Wide 15 Light Chandelier Mocha Brown