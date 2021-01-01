From craftmade
Craftmade 11317-LED Vibe 17" Wide Integrated LED Bath Bar Brushed Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bath Bar
Advertisement
Craftmade 11317-LED Vibe 17" Wide Integrated LED Bath Bar FeaturesConstructed from steelComes with an acrylic shadeIntegrated 18 watt LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers ETL rated for damp locationsADA compliantCovered under a manufacturer warranty of 1 year for fixture, 3 year for LEDDimensionsHeight: 4-11/16"Width: 16-7/8"Extension: 2-1/8"Product Weight: 3.086 lbsShade Height: 4-5/16"Shade Width: 16-7/16"Backplate Height: 4-11/16"Backplate Width: 4-11/16"Backplate Depth: 9/16"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 1526Color Temperature: 3000KWattage: 18 watts Bath Bar Brushed Polished Nickel