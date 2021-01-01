From kichler
Kichler 11304LED 49" Wide Integrated LED Convertible Linear Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture / Wall Sconce Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures
Kichler 11304LED 49" Wide Integrated LED Convertible Linear Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture / Wall Sconce Features Constructed of steelIncludes a glass shadeIntegrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed ETL rated for damp locationsEnergy star certifiedDimensions Height: 4-3/4"Width: 49-1/4"Depth: 11-1/2"Product Weight: 8.9 lbsElectrical Specifications Bulb Base: Integrated LEDBulbs Included: YesLumens: 3400Wattage: 55 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 45000 Flush Mount Brushed Nickel