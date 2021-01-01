Elk Lighting 11267/4 Bryant 4 Light 32" Vanity Fixture with Frosted Glass Shade Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light

Elk Lighting 11267/4 Bryant 4 Light 32" Vanity Fixture with Frosted Glass Shade Elk Lighting's Bryant Collection Vanity LightTraditional roots, with a modern facelift, makes the Bryant collection a perfect bridge between old world and new design trends.Product Features:Fully covered under ELK Lighting's 1-Year limited warrantyFrosted glass shades diffuse and soften lightingProduct Dimensions:Height: 8.5"Width: 32"Extension: 6"Weight: 7 lbElectrical Specifications:Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 4Watts per Bulb: 100Wattage: 400Voltage: 120UL Rated for Damp LocationsLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 12-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Vanity Light Satin Nickel