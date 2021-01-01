From kichler
Kichler 1125130 12" Outdoor Up and Down LED Wall Sconce Textured Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Kichler 1125130 12" Outdoor Up and Down LED Wall Sconce Kichler LED Up and Down Wall LightThis LED outdoor wall up and downlight features smooth lines, a modern look and a Textured Architectural Bronze finish.Features: Modern styling and energy efficiency make this LED wall light a clear winner!Title 24 compliantCovered under Kichler's 5-year limited warrantyThis LED outdoor wall lantern uses only 15 watts of power and has a life expectancy of 40,000 hoursConstructed of cast aluminumDark Sky compliantWet Location ratedDimensions: Height: 12"Width: 5" Product Weight: 3 lbsElectrical Specifications: Bulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Included: YesBulb Type: LEDColor Rendering Index (CRI): 90Color Temperature: 3000KAverage Hours: 40000Wattage: 15 wattsVoltage: 120 (U.S. standard line voltage)Energy Efficient: Yes Outdoor Wall Sconces Textured Black