Meyda Tiffany 112367 20" W Twigs 3 Arm Chandelier Mahogany Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Meyda Tiffany 112367 20" W Twigs 3 Arm Chandelier Show off gorgeous class with the 20" Width Twigs 3 Arm Chandelier by Meyda Tiffany. Decorate your home with this charming chandelier featuring 40 watts per bulb. Features:Meyda Tiffany 112367 1 Tier ChandelierIncludes canopy with 2.5 feet of chain and 4 feet of wireCustom Crafted In Yorkville, New York Please Allow 30 DaysSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 3Bulb Base: CandelabraBulb Type: IncandescentWatts Per Bulb: 40Wattage: 120Height: 21.5"Width: 20"Light Direction: Ambient LightingUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Damp Location Mahogany Bronze