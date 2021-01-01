Maxim 1121 Knoxville 1 Light Outdoor Post Lantern Bronze Outdoor Lighting Post Lights Single Head Post Lights

Maxim 1121 Knoxville 1 Light Outdoor Post Lantern Product Features:Post Lights cast a wide spread of light - increasing visibility on walkways or entry waysHousing is constructed of aluminum - providing years of reliable performancePair this post light with outdoor wall sconces from the Knoxville Collection for a uniform look of eleganceUltra secure mounting assembly keeps light firmly in place for years to comeFrosted glass shade diffuse and soften lightingSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 100Voltage: 120Dimmable: NoHeight: 23"Width: 11"Post Included: NoADA: NoUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Wet LocationCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Single Head Post Lights Bronze