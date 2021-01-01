From meyda tiffany
Meyda Tiffany 112085 8" W Warwick 2 Light Wall Sconce Rusted Iron Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Wallchiere Sconces
Meyda Tiffany 112085 8" W Warwick 2 Light Wall Sconce Create timeless elegance in your home with the 8" Width Warwick 2 Light Wall Sconce by Meyda Tiffany. The sun never sets at Meyda Tiffany and the artisans there worked hard to bring you this trendy wall sconce featuring 60 watts per bulb and a half cylinder shaped shade.Features:Meyda Tiffany 112085 Indoor WallchiereCustom Crafted In Yorkville, New York Please Allow 30 DaysSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 2Bulb Base: CandelabraBulb Type: IncandescentWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 120Height: 26"Width: 9.5"Depth: 8"Light Direction: Ambient Lighting Wallchiere Sconces Rusted Iron