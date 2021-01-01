From kalco
Kalco 11194-FR001 Vermeer 24" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Firenze Crystal Brushed Champagne Gold Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush
Kalco 11194-FR001 Vermeer 24" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Firenze Crystal The Vermeer Collection was inspired by the De Stijl Art Movement founded in the Netherlands during the early 20th century. These Clear Prism crystals are arranged in unique patterns that embody the De Stijl principles of rectilinear lines and asymmetry then accented with Allegri’s Chrome or Black Pearl finishes.FeaturesDecorated with laser cut steelDecorated with a clear Firenze crystal shade(6) 40 watt maximum bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 10"Width: 24"Product Weight: 27 lbsElectrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulbs Included: No Flush Mount Brushed Champagne Gold