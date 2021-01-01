If you are in the market for a set of drywall stilts, stop looking! Fleming Supply Tool is an industry leader in drywall supplies and accessories. They sell more lifts, stilts, and accessories than most other sellers combined. You are bidding on a set of NEW premium grade Drywall Stilts. They are perfect for drywall painting, electrical, drop ceilings, and many other applications. These are made of premium grade aluminum Alloy and are backed up with a full 1 year warranty. The exclusive wing bolt design offers flexibility and versatility-now you can adjust the height withouttools. In our opinion, these are the lightest, safest, and most durable set of stilts on the market in this price range. You will not be disappointed. Fleming Supply 1118 Fleming Supply Tool Professional 18-in-30-in Red Drywall- Painting- Work Stilts Aluminum Rubber | 406200SOT