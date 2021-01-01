From meyda tiffany
Meyda Tiffany 111450 8" W Stillwater Song Bird Curved Arm Wall Sconce Vintage Copper Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Wall Sconce
Meyda Tiffany 111450 8" W Stillwater Song Bird Curved Arm Wall Sconce Demonstrate flawless class with the 8" Width Stillwater Song Bird Curved Arm Wall Sconce by Meyda Tiffany. Show off your personality with this marvelous wall sconce utilizing 60 watts per bulb and a lantern shaped shade.Features:Meyda Tiffany 111450 Indoor Wall SconceCustom Crafted In Yorkville, New York Please Allow 30 DaysSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: MediumBulb Type: Incandescent or FluorescentWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 60Height: 10.25"Width: 8"Depth: 12"Light Direction: Down Lighting Wall Sconce Vintage Copper