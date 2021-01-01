First Watch 1110 Single Cylinder Night Bolt and Locking Cylinder Polished Brass Deadbolt Keyed Entry Single Cylinder

First Watch 1110 Single Cylinder Night Bolt and Locking Cylinder Single Cylinder Night Bolt and Locking Cylinder Give yourself peace of mind at night with this deadbolt and strike. This secure, single-cylinder deadbolt includes the lock body and cylinder, the strike and 2 keys. Features: 5-pin tumbler with hardened steel pins 1-1/4" bore required 2 keys included Strike included Keyed different only First Watch® Security branded products are manufactured to provide quality which you can count on. Grant yourself peace of mind by securing your home and belongings with First Watch® Security. Single Cylinder Polished Brass