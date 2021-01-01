From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 1103 Single 60 Watt Vintage Filament T9 Incandescent Medium Base (E26) Light Bulb Clear Bulbs Bulbs Incandescent
Elk Lighting 1103 Single 60 Watt Vintage Filament T9 Incandescent Medium Base (E26) Light Bulb Features:Vintage Filament Incandescent BulbDimensions:Height: 12"Width: 1.25" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Product Weight: 0.05 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: YesBulb Type: IncandescentBulb Base: T9 (Tube)Number of Bulbs: 1Lumens: 240 Incandescent Clear