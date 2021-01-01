RESPAWN 110 Pro Racing Style Gaming Chair, Reclining Ergonomic Chair with Built-in Footrest, in White (RSP-110V2-WHT)

This gaming chair is bigger and better with more durable, thicker segmented padding with higher density endurance foam supportRecline anywhere between 90 to 155-degrees with the infinite angle lockThe built-in footrest extends from beneath the seat when you need it and neatly folds back up when you don'tThis video game chair features two layers of foam with a plush top layer and an endurance foam bottom layer for a long-term upgraded seating experienceIntegrated lumbar support has robust, 2.75" thick, dense foam to keep you comfortable in any gaming circumstanceThe adjustable headrest pillow has a larger footprint and can be removed, or adjusted, as neededThe soft, padded armrests pivot with the chair as it reclines, keeping you supported from 90 to 155-degreesPremium double stitch accents in contrast colors provide durability and an edgy vibeThe black carbon fiber inlay adds a sharp looking professional finish qualityThe RESPAWN 110 Pro gamer chairs are available in edgy, contrasting colors that help express your unique style while maintaining a professional look for any officePneumatic seat height adjustment controls the seat's up and down movement to adapt to various user heightsThese gaming chairs measure 26.4" W x 28" D x 48 - 51.2" and hold users up to 275 lbWith 25 years of ergonomic workplace furniture experience, RESPAWN builds gaming furniture that is both durable and comfortableAn award-nominated brand, RESPAWN is committed to your satisfaction and covers this video game chair with the RESPAWN 5-Year Limited Warranty