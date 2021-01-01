From feit electric
Feit Electric 11-Watt Equivalent G25 LED Fairy Light Crackle Glass Light Bulb in Multi-Color (4-Pack)
Add a touch of magic to any room in the house with LED fairy light bulbs from Feit Electric. This unique globe-shaped bulb with crackle glass plugs into any medium base (E26) fixture and produces a festive multicolored glow perfect for both parties and cozy nights. Eco-friendly LED technology uses just a single watt of electricity and is rated to last up to 20,000-hours.