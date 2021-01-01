14.11 Multi-Light Pendant Light by Bocci - Color: Clear - Finish: Glossy - (BOC-14-11-RCT-CL-XEN-WP-12-84)

The 14.11 Multi-Light Pendant Light from Bocci dangles from a single, modern-looking canopy eleven spheres that provide at atmospheric quality to whichever room they adorn. Each sphere is crafted by pouring glass into a hemispherical mold, and a meniscus shape forms on the piece's open face. Then, two pieces are joined together to create the characteristic articulated sphere with a frosted cylindrical void within that houses the lamp. This creates, as designer Omer Arbel intended, the appearance of candles floating in orbs of water. In 2005, Bocci began with just one product: the 14 pendant light, which quickly became a modern design success. Today, Bocci offers a collection of contemporary lighting, often in the form of single and multi-light pendants and chandeliers. With headquarters in Vancouver and Berlin, Bocci is structured as a cooperative group of designers, artisans, technicians and more who work together to develop more extraordinary objects. Shape: Multi-Light. Color: Clear. Finish: Clear