73.11 Grey Multi-Light Pendant Light by Bocci (BOC-73.11-RND-Grey 2-LED-18-96)

Floating like deep-sea creatures, the 73.11 Grey Multi-Light Pendant Light from Bocci energizes ones space as a school of organic blown glass forms. Its a design one can feel with the eyes. The sculptural quality of each form underlines designer Omer Arbels process of allowing the material to speak for itself. Master glassblowers only guide the hot glass, helping it achieve its naturally folded texture. With only natural light coming through the window, the grand composition pops in the air as its raised surfaces shine. Turning on the LEDs creates an intimate aura of illumination, as the crisp light radiates through, bringing to life the lifelike bodies. In 2005, Bocci began with just one product: the 14 pendant light, which quickly became a modern design success. Today, Bocci offers a collection of contemporary lighting, often in the form of single and multi-light pendants and chandeliers. With headquarters in Vancouver and Berlin, Bocci is structured as a cooperative group of designers, artisans, technicians and more who work together to develop more extraordinary objects. Shape: Multi-Light. Color: Grey.