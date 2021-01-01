11 Magic Arm Articulating Magic Friction Arm Adjustable wHot Shoe Mount 14 Tripod Screw Compatible with DSLR Camera RigLCDDV MonitorLED.

MAGIC ARM- This is a 11' precise and durable designed Articulating Magic Friction Arm which provides great versatility for the positioning of access. EASY POSITION - Double 360 degree Ball Head Articulating design with One Knob to easily lock the magic arm in position, single Lock to all moving parts, Shake-Free stability. Variable friction control for accurate adjustment to all position movements. WIDE COMPATIBILITY - With 1/4' thread on one end to install any on-camera flash lights, microphone, LCD monitor, DV Monitor, microphone, DJI Osmo, smart phone etc. With standard Hot Shoe Mount on the other end to clip on dslr camera or any supporting device which comes with a hot shoe bracket. SUPERHARD METAL MATERIAL- Made of solid Aluminum Metal. Precise CNC machined and fine finished. Magic arm best load is about 1.5kg/3.3lbs. If for any reason you are unhappy with it, contact us to get your problem solved.