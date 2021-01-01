Sportsman Series 11 Lb Sausage Stuffer

Use the Sportsman Series Sausage Stuffer to make your own snack sticks and summer sausage. Use your own casing for homemade sausage, pepperoni, salami, franks and bratwurst. Add your own spices and seasonings to make each recipe just the way you like it. You can even make fresh sausage from wild game. The vertical design is compact enough to fit on most counters, and the stainless steel canister swivels out for easy loading. Two gears let you stuff slowly and refill quickly, so the sausage you make has fewer air pockets. Includes 3 stuffing funnels for making summer sausage and breakfast links.