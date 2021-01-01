11 Inch Articulating Friction Magic Arm Adjustable wHot Shoe Mount 14 Tripod Screw for DSLR Camera Rig LCD Monitor LED Lights Flash Light Arm

Magic ArmThis is a 11' precise and durable designed Articulating Magic Friction Arm which provides great versatility for the positioning of access. High QualitySuperhard Metal Material: The ultra durable material guarantee the super steady and firm position of your device stand on it. Useful360 Degree Seivel Head: With a 360 swivel head at the end of the magic arm makes you a comfortable use when you need any angle of the device. EasySimplify Ergonomic Design: Ergonomic design with one knob locks all position, single Lock to all moving parts, easy to use for people of all ages. NotePurchase Wannabuy's product, it provided by prime 100% guaranteed High quality service!