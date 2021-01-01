Polyester storage bins are a fun and creative way to organize and store toys, clothes, blankets, towels, books, knick knacks and more. Tired of clutter in the kids’ room, living room, or laundry room? These storage containers could be the perfect solution to organize the clutter while enhancing your home’s decor. DII sturdy, fold-able fabric square storage bins are available in 11-in and 13-in square cubes and work great for a variety of purposes. These functional bins are available in fun, trendy and adorable styles and colors. Use these great storage containers for a nursery, home office, craft room, home decor, or any other functional purpose. Wrapped in polyester fabric these storage bins have a cardboard core on sides and bottom to give shape and add structure while still allowing bins to fold flat when not in use. These durable and sturdy storage bins are made to last and will fit into most storage cubes. DII 11-in W x 11-in H x 11-in D Aqua Polyester Stackable Bin in Blue | CAMZ37981