DocaPole 11 in. Hard Bristle Deck Brush and Scrub Brush Extension Pole Attachment (Pole Not Included), Yellow

The DocaPole Hard-Bristle Brush leverages its bi-level, multi-angle design to remove dirt, muck and grime while safeguarding your work with a protective rubber bumper-leaving behind a clean, dirt-free surface. Rubber Protective Bumper encircles the brush head protecting exterior paint on siding, decks, patios and other surfaces where the brush may be used. Use the DocaPole Hard-Bristle Brush WET or DRY scrub exterior siding-wood, stone, brick, metal, composite and plastic wash decks and patios clean driveways and sidewalks tackle tough automotive cleaning-mud on lower vehicle sides, grime on tires, dust on hubcaps (clean without bending over or crouching.) cleanse boat hulls and decks shine floor tile and grout Combine with a 30 ft., 24 ft. or 12 ft. DocaPole for the ultimate long-reach/high-reach scrubbing solution Compatible with all standard threaded extension poles (pole not included). Color: Yellow.