Stylishly illuminate your space with this stunning Stargazing™ solar hanging blue orb. Inspired by the mystery of the night, the dazzling piece will bring a celestial aura to any space after its solar panel soaks up sun during the day. Its starburst pattern is laser-etched across multiple layers of metallic film, resulting in an infinite dimensional look and breathtaking display. The light is outdoor-safe in covered areas and requires 1 Li-ion 14500 400mAh battery, which is included. Evergreen 11-in Hanging (No Theme) Light Display with LED Lights in Blue | 2LA1145