Design Toscano 11-in H x 11-in W Fantasy Hand-Painted Wall Sculpture in Off-White | NG933636
Captured in the split second before his wax and feather wings melted and he fell into the sea, mythological Icarus is immortalized in this splendid wall sculpture. Every sinewy muscle and arched feather is captured in intricate detail and cast in quality designer resin exclusively for Design Toscano. 11\"Wx1 and 1/2;\"Dx11\"H. 1 lb. Design Toscano 11-in H x 11-in W Fantasy Hand-Painted Wall Sculpture in Off-White | NG933636