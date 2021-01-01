Advertisement
Dimensions: 18.11-in x 14.57-in x 18.11-in. Construction: Concrete. Weight Capacity: 100 lbs. Item Weight: 39.68 lbs. Finish Type: Acrylic. No Assembly Required. Made in Vietnam. 30 Day Limited Warranty. Store outdoor furniture indoors or cover well when not in use. Remove wooden furniture from standing water. Spills should be taken care of immediately before they harden or stain with a slightly dampened sponge. Do not use bleach solutions. Safavieh 18.11-in Dark Gray Cement Barrel Garden Stool | VNN1036A