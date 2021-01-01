From hampton bay
Hampton Bay 11 in. 2-Light Brushed Nickel Flush Mount with Frosted Swirl Glass Shade
Add classic style to your den, living room or other interior spaces with this Brushed Nickel 2-Light Flush Mount from Hampton Bay. Featuring a brushed nickel finish for a clean and timeless design, the frosted swirl glass dome adds a touch of elegance and charm and plenty of gorgeous illumination. Easy to coordinate with a variety of decor, this fixture is also easy to coordinate with other brushed nickel pieces from Hampton Bay.