From hampton bay

Hampton Bay 11 in. 2-Light Brushed Nickel Flush Mount with Frosted Swirl Glass Shade

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Add classic style to your den, living room or other interior spaces with this Brushed Nickel 2-Light Flush Mount from Hampton Bay. Featuring a brushed nickel finish for a clean and timeless design, the frosted swirl glass dome adds a touch of elegance and charm and plenty of gorgeous illumination. Easy to coordinate with a variety of decor, this fixture is also easy to coordinate with other brushed nickel pieces from Hampton Bay.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com