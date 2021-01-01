From jeco inc.
11 Ft. W x 11 FT. D Steel Patio Gazebo
Enjoy the outdoor elements and relax in privacy with an elegant gazebo. Constructed with a steel frame with a durable powder-coated finish to prevent rust corrosion and chipping, this versatile lawn structure is exceptionally durable and elegantly designed. Accented with flowing romantic curtains, keep bugs, sunshine or rain out or make the conversation truly private. Perfect for parties, intimate dinners or just relaxing, enjoy year after year.