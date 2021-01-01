This heavy duty top seller 11 foot commercial grade umbrella offers all the features a residential or commercial owner demand with a robust, commercial grade aluminum frame. The two-section aluminum pole with a 0.08 inch wall thickness and fiberglass rib framework has superior stability and is perfect for demanding commercial conditions. The strong aluminum pole frame is matched by a simple and efficient pulley lift system, which compliments a resilient and easy to use umbrella. One of the key benefits to this umbrella is a three year warranty on the fiberglass ribs as opposed to your standard one year warranty. This umbrella will hold up against anything you throw at it; it has the benefits of both worlds. This umbrella also features Olefin fabrics, which are made with high durability synthetic Olefin fibers that offer improved fade resistance over lesser grade fabric materials like polyester and cotton. California Umbrella 11-ft Sunset No-tilt Market Patio Umbrella Stainless Steel | ALTO118117-F27-DWV