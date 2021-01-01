Galtech 11 Ft. Octagonal Hardwood Patio Market Umbrella W/ Pulley - Light Wood W/ Sunbrella Canvas Natural Canopy. 18354. Market Umbrellas. Designed with the finest materials available, Galtech makes umbrellas for every outdoor area, style or need. This 11 foot round umbrella is ideal for both commercial or residential settings and provides shade for tables up to 72-inches. The 1 5/8 inch pole with brass accents are constructed out of solid wood, and six layers of varnish are applied for a premium, durable, and sealed light wood finish. The hub and finials are constructed from resin material which matches the look of real wood while providing more durability. The upper and lower poles are connected by a threaded coupling to ensure the strongest connection. To lift the canopy, just pull the rope on the four-pulley system, then slide the pin in place to keep the umbrella securely open. The stainless steel four-pulley system uses more leverage than the two pulley system, so the umbrella opens easily. The canopy is made from your choice of Sunbrella fabric, one of the best outdoor fabrics, and resists water, fading and mildew. Add a compatible base - we recommend one of at least 75 pounds - designed perfectly for your new umbrella and beat the outdoor heat this year in style. Galtech umbrellas are made to enjoy for years to come, not just one season.