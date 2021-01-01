California Umbrella 11 ft. Hammertone Grey Aluminum Market Patio Umbrella with Crank Lift in Air Blue Sunbrella

This extra-large 11 ft. California Umbrella, market style is a top seller that offers all the features a residential owner demands in a beautiful market design. The tough aluminum frame is matched by the innovative use of the advanced collar tilt design. This style separates tilt position control from the user-friendly, crank-to-open feature. Owners have a complete range of tilt positions at their fingertips, with a resilient, easy to us umbrella frame that will bring years of shade enjoyment. This umbrella also features Sunbrella fabrics, which are built on a foundation of solution-dyed acrylic yarn, the most resilient and solid material for pro-longed sun exposure, to offer even longer color retention rating than competing material sources.