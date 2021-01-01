California Umbrella 11 ft. Hammertone Grey Aluminum Market Patio Umbrella with Collar Tilt Crank Lift in True Blue Sunbrella

The industry standard has been raised by this extra-large 11 ft. California Market Umbrella. This umbrella offers all the features a residential owner demands, along with advances in design often reserved for commercial use. The tough aluminum pole is matched by the innovative use of a in. Dia premium fiberglass rib system, which adds flexibility and longevity under windy conditions. In this extra-large canopy, by using thicker and more resilient fiberglass, the advanced collar tilt design separates tilt position control from the user-friendly crank to open features. Owners have a complete range of tilt positions at their fingertips and a resilient, easy to use, umbrella frame that will bring years of shade enjoyment. This umbrella also features Sunbrella fabrics, which are built on a foundation of solution-dyed acrylic yarn, the most resilient and solid material for pro-longed sun exposure, to offer even longer color retention rating than competing material sources.