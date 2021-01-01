California Umbrella 11 ft. Hammertone Grey Aluminum Market Patio Umbrella with Collar Tilt Crank Lift in Teak Olefin

The industry standard has been raised by this extra-large 11 ft. California Market Umbrella. This umbrella offers all the features a residential owner demands, along with advances in design often reserved for commercial use. The tough aluminum pole is matched by the innovative use of a in. Dia premium fiberglass rib system, which adds flexibility and longevity under windy conditions. In this extra-large canopy, by using thicker and more resilient fiberglass, the advanced collar tilt design separates tilt position control from the user-friendly crank to open features. Owners have a complete range of tilt positions at their fingertips and a resilient, easy to use, umbrella frame that will bring years of shade enjoyment. This umbrella also features Olefin fabrics, which are made with high durability synthetic Olefin fibers that offer improved fade resistance over lesser grade fabric materials like polyester and cotton.