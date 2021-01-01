California Umbrella 11 ft. Champagne Aluminum Market Auto Tilt Patio Umbrella in Capri Pacifica

This 11 ft. California Umbrella, market style is a top seller and offers all the features a residential owner demands in a beautiful market design. This style offers the user-friendly, crank-to-open, crank-to-tilt feature that consumers have grown to love. Owners of this auto-tilt model have a complete range of tilt positions at their fingertips and a resilient, easy to use umbrella frame that will bring years of shade enjoyment. This umbrella also features Pacifica fabric, a solution-dyed polyester fabric that has been designed and perfected by California Umbrella for the use with our quality made umbrellas.