California Umbrella 11 ft. White Aluminum Pole Market Fiberglass Ribs Pulley Lift Outdoor Patio Umbrella in Linen Sesame Sunbrella

This heavy-duty top seller 11 ft. commercial grade umbrella offers all the features a residential or commercial owner demand with a robust, commercial grade aluminum frame. The 2-section aluminum pole with a 0.08 in. wall thickness and fiberglass rib framework has superior stability and is perfect for demanding commercial conditions. The strong aluminum pole frame is matched by a simple and efficient pulley lift system, which compliments a resilient and easy to use umbrella. This umbrella also features Sunbrella fabrics, which are built-on a foundation of solution-dyed acrylic yarn, the most resilient and solid material for prolonged sun exposure, to offer even longer color retention rating than competing material sources. 1 of the key benefits to this umbrella is a 3-years warranty on the fiberglass ribs as opposed to your standard 1-year warranty. This umbrella will hold up against anything you throw at it, it has the benefits of both worlds.