LG Electronics 11,200 BTU 230-Volt Through-the-Wall Air Conditioner LT1237HNR with Heat and Remote in White

This 11,800 BTU unit is ideal for cooling medium size rooms up to 520 sq. ft. It has 2 cooling/heating and fan speeds to customize your comfort. The 4-way air deflection allows you to direct the flow of air where it's needed most whether cooling, heating, dehumidifying or just circulating air. Use the convenient 24 hour on/off timer and energy saver option to help save on energy costs. If there is a power outage, the auto restart feature will automatically turn your unit back on when power is restored. Other features include a remote control, trim kit, removable/washable filter and a check filter alert. (Wall sleeve sold separately).