Alexandria Moulding 11/16 in. x 5-1/4 in. x 96 in. Primed MDF Crown Moulding, Primed White
The Alexandria Moulding 11/16 in. x 5-1/4 in. Primed MDF Crown is a Craftsman style moulding that utilizes a simple profile to create an affordable and dramatic effect once installed. The flat surfaces make these Craftsman mouldings easy to paint, install and clean. Crowns are installed where the wall meets the ceiling. This crown comes primed and ready to paint. Color: Primed White.