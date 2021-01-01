TEKTON 11/16 in. Stubby Ratcheting Combination Wrench

TEKTON Stubby Ratcheting Combination Wrenches offer the speed and ease of a ratcheting box end that stays continuously engaged with fasteners, eliminating the need to re-fit after each turn. Sized to go where others cannot, a short length makes it easy to operate in confined areas. A 6-point opening provides a sure, snug fit on hex-shaped fasteners so you can apply maximum torque without slipping off, saving aggravation and your knuckles. To prevent round-off, the box end opening contacts and applies force to the flat sides of fastener heads rather than the corners. Equipped with a 72-tooth ratchet gear that needs just 5° of swing arc to reach the next tooth position, it is fast and efficient when there is not much room to move. The open end is angled 15°, allowing the wrench to be flipped over with each rotation to engage the fastener twice as often when you are working in tight spaces.