11 116 12 121 125 inch Laptop Carrying Bag Chromebook Case Notebook Ultrabook Bag Tablet Cover Neoprene Sleeve Fit Apple MacBook Air Samsung Acer.

Best Quality Guranteed. SUPER SOFT NEOPRENE MATERIAL: Our Laptop Carrying Sleeve Case Bag is Make of Soft Neoprene Material, Which is Lightweight and Comfortable, Waterproof Breathable, it Will Fully Protect Your Laptop Surface From Being Scratched, Scraping, Extrusion and So On DOUBLE ZIPPER DESIGN: Our Laptop Carrying Sleeve Case Bag is Double Zipper Design, Fully Protect Your Computer, Same Images on Front and Back, Double Zipper Design Slides Smoothly and Allows Convenient Access to Your Laptop Computer MACHINE WASHABLE: Our Laptop Carrying Sleeve Case Bag Can be Repeated Cleaned, Mashine Washable, Easy to Dry, Never Fade; It Maybe Has Some Ink Smell, Please Wash it and Air it Out For Several Days. Stylish & Fashional Design, Same Image on Both Sides, Fashion Your Life. the Color Will Never Fade, You Won't Find a Laptop Sleeve Case Bag More Suitable. LAPTOP SLEEVE CASE BAG DIMENSION: Our Laptop Carrying Sleeve Cas