Yescom 10X8ft 97% UV Block Rectangle Sun Shade Sail Outdoor Patio Pool Garden Yard Lawn Carport Cover Net Awning Canopy Gray+White

Enjoy your outdoor living spaces and remain cooler by using this Triangle Sun Shading Sail with knitted fabric specially designed to breathe. Made of 100% brand new HDPE material to efficiently reduce the temperature under sail about 50°F (10°C). It can block 97% of harmful sun rays yet remains totally unaffected by moisture and nature temperature extremes. The best way to expand your outdoor enjoyment without absorbing UV rays that cause serious sunburns. Beautiful decoration and offer a shelter for backyard, balcony, terrace, patio, porch, pergola, deck, and so on. Color: Coffee/White