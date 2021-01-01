10X50 BAK4 Binoculars IPX7 Waterproof Lightweight Binoculars for Adults with Phone Adapter FMC Compact Binoculars for Bird Watching with 22 Large.

Best Quality Guranteed. BAK4 prisms for increased contrast and resolution ensures sharp, true-to-life color of observed subjects.18mm bright BAK4 prism lens fully take advantage of 50mm fully multi-coated objective lens, collect more lights, and deliver brighter view. 22mm large FMC green film eyepieces offer a wide field of view. Dry nitrogen-filled and O-ring sealed IPX7 waterproof binoculars can be in water for 30 minutes under 1.5 meters depth. Rubber armor provide enhanced waterproof and fogproof performance in extreme weather conditions. Bird-watching binoculars for adults, men, women and kids, that are more compact and lightweight. Close focus of 6.5 feet for viewing nearby subjects. Close Focus allows you to get so close you can capture every color and detail.10X long range binoculars achieves more steady image under rough conditions without image blur, which is perfect for outdoor activities such as climbing, hiking