10W Wireless Charger Mouse Pad Extended RGB Gaming Mouse Pad Keyboard Mat with Wireless Charging Large Mousepad for Android iOS Cellphones Non Slip.

Best Quality Guranteed. WIRELESS CHARGER AND MOUSE PADEquipped with high-performance wireless charging plate and 5W/ 7.5w / 10W quick charging power, the mobile phone can be charged directly through the non-metal protective shell ( leather, silica gel or plastic, etc. ) of up to 6mm thickness, making it more convenient to use. LARGE AND PERFECT SIZEThe size of 31.5x10.24 inches will fit your desktop perfectly and provide perfect movement space. Applies to all types of keyboards and mice, providing plenty of room for professional gaming or office work. COOL 9 ADJUSTABLE LIGHTING MODES9 lighting RGB modes controlled by one-touch switch ( seven different static colors, breathing mode, and rolling mode ). Users can turn color mode by each click. 6 colors in total, perfectly match up with your any LED mouse and keyboards. ULTRA SMOOTH SURFACE WITH ANTI -SLIP RUBBER BASEUltra-fine fiber and woven material surfa