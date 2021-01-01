10W, 7.5W Fast Wireless Charger Stand with AC Adapter (Black Leather) for iPhone XR, Galaxy S10 etc.

AirCharge is the new convenient way to charge Qi enabled devices. It has Sleepfriendly LED indicators and its operation is totally silent. Horizontal or vertical charging - you choose. Two coils provide you with a larger charging area. Prolong the lifespan of your phone's battery with our intelligent chip that features an automatic shut-off functionality preventing overcharging, over-voltage, over-current and short-circuit. DC 5V / 9V design, 10W, 7.5W fast charging modes, and 5W standard charging mode. 1 Year Manufacturer's Warranty plus a 30 day Money-Back Guarantee! Our customer support is readily available. If you ever have an issue, contact us and we will make it right - that's our promise