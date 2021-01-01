From jiangsu odin electronic and technology
10TB WD Gold Enterprise Class Internal Hard Drive 7200 RPM Class SATA 6 Gbs 256 MB Cache 35 WD102KRYZ
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Conquer tough workloads with enterprise-grade WD Gold HDDs Available in 1TB to 14TB capacities As used for storage capacity one terabyte (TB) = one trillion bytes Total accessible capacity varies depending on operating environment Enhanced reliability with up to 2.5M hours MTBF Specifically designed for use in enterprise-grade data centers and storage systems Improve performance with our vibration protection technology Get peace of mind with a 5-year limited warranty