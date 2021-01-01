From toshiba

Toshiba 10TB Hard Drive 7200 RPM SAS 12Gb/s 256MB Cache 3.5inch - MG06SCA10TE

$310.70
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

7200 RPM 256MB Cache SAS 12Gb/s

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com