From wmtec

10pcs PJ-392 headphone jack 3.5MM audio video socket 3.5 stereo belt nut plating nickel Technology

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

10pcs PJ-392 headphone jack 3.5MM audio video socket 3.5 stereo belt nut plating nickel Technology

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com